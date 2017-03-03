Liberia: LNP Reports Zero Violence in By-Election

The Inspector General of the Liberia National Police Col. Gregory Coleman has bragged here that the police performance in the just-ended Lofa County by-election where there was zero violence demonstrates the LNP's capability to provide security for the impeding representative and presidential elections in October.

Col. Coleman said the police have erased fear in the minds of citizens that the force lacks the ability to make sure the upcoming elections will be peaceful, free of violence.

Briefing reporters on Thursday, 2March at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism on Capitol Hill, he said the fact that the police ensure zero violence in the by-election, is a clear manifestation that they are capable of handling the October polls.

"My mission at the LNP is to deliver international police service to the people of Liberia, because we have learnt a lot of lessons from past elections from our neighbors in this region that we can build upon to the extent where our citizens can have [trust] in us especially, as we approach this critical period of democracy", the police chief said.

"We are the police, and we will continue to be the police for the people of this country, we don't want people looking at us in the opposite direction, but rather we want them to have and build confidence in us."

He disclosed that the LNP will embark on community dialogue initiative between police officers and the public to establish trust and cooperation.

Director Coleman said the Police Support Unit and the Emergency Response Unit will carry out good deeds initiatives, aimed at creating smooth relationship that would enable citizens to freely call on the police whenever there is a violent incident, stressing that the LNP alone will not be able to identify every place that has violence until they are informed.

Meanwhile, the LNP Boss has also disclosed that as part of plan for the upcoming elections, three officers will be assigned at every political party headquarter to avoid violence, adding that the decision is based on experience from previous elections, which caused serious embarrassment for peaceful citizens.