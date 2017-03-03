Liberia: NSA Permitted Arm for Brownie Samukai's Son

Liberia's National Security Agency or NSA chief of armory Mr. Titus J. Nyanku has told a hearing that the agency gave arm permit to defendant Michael Samukai, a son of Defense Minister J. Brownie Samukai who stands trial for alleged criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault and illegal possession of firearm.

"Given the nature [of] Agent Samukai's job, he is permitted and qualified to carry our firearm", the witness said, and further adding that "This is a "concealed weapon permit that is given to all of our Agents to identify themselves while carrying on their duties".

Beyond the production of documents to back his testimony, witness Nyanku told the Criminal Court "A" that is handling the case at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia that defendant Samukai is an agent of the NSA, a state covert security entity here.

Defendant Samukai's was indicted after allegedly shooting victim Zardee Andrews at a beach on 13 September 2016 in the Thinkers Village area, due to suspicion that his wife Charlotte Samukai was in extramarital affairs with the victim.

"Mr. Michael Samukai is an Agent of the National Security Agency, he is a case officer and a professional colleague," the defense - subpoenaed witness Nyankun testified Thursday, 2 March.