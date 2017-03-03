West Africa: Lawmakers to Attend Ecowas Sensitization Campaign

Members of the House of Representatives here are expected to participate in the 2nd celebration of the of the ECOWAS sensitization and awareness campaign on the free movement of person, goods and services, biometric identification card and preparedness of Liberia's migration to a single currency regime.

The activities are scheduled to be held in Bo- Waterside, Grand Cape Mount County on Friday, 10 March in Liberia.

The Head of ECOWAS National Office and Chair of ECOWAS Technical Working Group Benedict D. Roberts informed the lawmakers through a communication sent to the House of Representatives on Thursday, 2 March.

Street parade and an indoor program are planned to commemorate the day. The communication has suggested that employees seconded by their respective institutions to serve on the technical working group will be playing meaningful roles in the successful implementation of the

sensitization and awareness campaign.

Meanwhile the House of Representatives has however accepted the request of ECOWAS and assured them that they will be there in full.