Coast Regional Coordinator Nelson Marwa has ordered the removal of improvised containers for mobile clinics that have been lying at the National Youth Service camp in Miritini, Mombasa.

The 99 containers that featured in the Sh5 billion Afya House scandal were imported from China and have been lying at the camp since mid last year.

REHAB

Mr Marwa said the clinics should be removed to pave way for a drugs addicts rehabilitation centre.

"I don't want to see these containers here," he said. "Only two of them should remain to be used here once the rehabilitation is complete. I don't want to know where the owner will take them. In fact I do not even know how they were brought here."

The 40-foot container clinics that were imported by Estama Investments Limited were kept at the Miritini station awaiting distribution.

Estama Limited and Kenya Revenue Authority are locked in a legal battle before a Nairobi court over claims that the firm did not pay taxes on the import.

SH800 MILLION

In January, KRA said Estama had not paid taxes on the Sh800 million it was paid for supplying mobile clinics to the Health ministry.

Members of the National Assembly's Health committee fell out during the inspection of the container clinics in November last year after it emerged that some were plotting cover-up of the scandal.

On Friday, Mr Marwa said he was not interested in knowing what was going on but "wants space at the yard."

"I do not know about those other stories. I have just ordered the commander to ensure these things are removed from here. What I want here is space so that we can plan and this facility used," said Mr Marwa.

He said a perimeter wall that is being erected to ward off "bad elements" from the rehab will be complete by Monday.

DRUGS

The rehab is to be inaugurated by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who ordered it built.

"The war on drugs is still on. The government is focusing on supply and demand of drugs. When this facility will officially be inaugurated, you will see the addicts who will be brought in here for rehabilitation," said Mr Marwa without indicating when the facility will be officially opened.

He said the centre would serve about 1,500 drug addicts from the Coast.

He further said the government was determined to make the facility an "international one."

The facility will sit on a 13-acre land.