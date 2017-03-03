3 March 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Whistleblower Protection Bill Workshop Ends Today

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) in collaboration with integrity institutions, government functionaries and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) will end a three-day workshop for stakeholders to create a platform for discussions on the drafting of a Whistleblower and Witness Protection Bill in Monrovia.

The workshop brought together key state actors from the Ministry of Justice, Governance Commission, Liberia National Bar Association, Law Reform Commission, UNMIL, Catholic Justice and Peace Commission, CENTAL as well as the National Integrity Forum, an LACC press release said.

The workshop was sponsored by the Legal Professional Development Anti-Corruption Program (LPAC) of USAID.

