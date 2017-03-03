South Africa: Ricardo Dumps His Dubai Demons With Some Fine Lifting

Kimberley powerlifter Ricardo Fitzpatrick has ended in sixth spot at this year's Fazza World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai.

Fitzpatrick was taking part in the under-88 kilogram division and ended up with a weight of 170 kilograms.

Competing against countries such as Netherlands, Hungary, Iraq, Ireland and Syria, Fitzpatrick made a brave bird for bronze.

He attempted a lift of 182km in his final lift but had to concede defeat as Iraq's Salam Alshalkee went on to take the medal.

'I had a demon to overcome in Dubai and in the 2014 IPC Dubai Powerlifting World Championships I bombed out at the same venue,' said Fitzpatrick. 'I've managed to overcome my fear of bombing out and everything worked out according to plan.'

Ricardo is now ranked sixth in the world in the U88kg division, first in Africa and in the Commonwealth.

His latest exploits mean that he has qualified for the Powerlifting World Championships in Mexico City in September this year while it's also a qualifying standard for next year's Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Australia

'In para powerlifting it's definitely my personal best. I also did the weight last year in Rio de Janeiro 2016 Powerlifting World Cup but I bombed out. It was really a great achievement to overcome tha.

'Next up for me is the 2017 Arnold Classic Africa in Johannesburg in May where I have to defend my title as the bench press champion.'