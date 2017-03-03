Sudan: Inmate Killed in East Darfur Prison Riot

Ed Daein — One prisoner was killed and two others seriously injured in violence that erupted between inmates and police in the prison of Ed Daein, the capital of East Darfur, on Wednesday.

The incident took place when state authorities attempted to transfer a group of inmates from the prison to Nyala prison in South Darfur. Radio Dabanga was informed by sources that the group consisted of about 150 prisoners.

The prison has been the scene of jailbreak in the past. Residents of Ed Daein demanded the prison to move from downtown to elsewhere after a number of inmates escaped in June last year.

The state Minister of Information, El Hadi Burma Saleh, released a press statement about the prison riot. He said that inmate Abdallah Ismail Ambeddi was killed and seven others were wounded; two of them with sustained serious wounds.

The statement reads that one of the inmates, with the help of others, stripped the security guards of three weapons and exchanged fire with police before the situation was under control.