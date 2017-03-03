3 March 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: Home Affairs On Closure of Ports of Entry in Limpopo Province Due to Flooding

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Department of Home Affairs wishes to confirm the closure of three ports of entry in the Limpopo province due to over flooding. These are the Zambezi, Platjan and the Pontdrift ports of entry.

At Platjan, water has been covering the nearby bridge since 24 February 2017 and travellers are not able to cross the border due to the high levels. At Zanzibar, the river has been flooded since 16 January 2017 and travellers are thus prevented from crossing to reach the port of entry.

Although the water levels at Pontdrift have dropped, travellers are still unable to cross the border. Travellers using these three ports of entry are advised to use the Groblersbridge port of entry.

On the Botswana Border, the Bray port of entry is also affected by the high levels of the river and travellers are advised to use the Makopong Port of Entry.

Department of Home Affairs

South Africa

'Land Hunger Is Real' - Zuma

Just days after Parliament voted against land expropriation without compensation, President Jacob Zuma has again called… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Government. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.