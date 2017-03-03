South Africa: Home Affairs On Closure of Ports of Entry in Limpopo Province Due to Flooding

press release

The Department of Home Affairs wishes to confirm the closure of three ports of entry in the Limpopo province due to over flooding. These are the Zambezi, Platjan and the Pontdrift ports of entry.

At Platjan, water has been covering the nearby bridge since 24 February 2017 and travellers are not able to cross the border due to the high levels. At Zanzibar, the river has been flooded since 16 January 2017 and travellers are thus prevented from crossing to reach the port of entry.

Although the water levels at Pontdrift have dropped, travellers are still unable to cross the border. Travellers using these three ports of entry are advised to use the Groblersbridge port of entry.

On the Botswana Border, the Bray port of entry is also affected by the high levels of the river and travellers are advised to use the Makopong Port of Entry.

Department of Home Affairs