A child sustained burns after falling backwards into hot water in the Cato Ridge area on Friday morning, paramedics said.

The water had been boiled when the 13-month-old toddler fell into it, Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha said.

It was not yet clear how this happened. A Netcare 911 advanced life support paramedic helped an ambulance crew from another service to stabilise the child at the scene.

The seriously-injured child was taken to a Pietermaritzburg hospital.

