2 March 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: K9's Bark Resulted in Apprehension of Burglary Suspect

Uitenhage police members were notified by the complainant of a construction company about an alarm that was activated at his business premises in the Kruisrivier area, Uitenhage at about 21:30 last night and police members responded immediately. On

On arrival they discovered a broken window and fresh blood on the frame at the business in Bell Street, Uitenhage. Members from Uitenhage K9 and their four-legged partners also responded to the complaint. As the four-legged partners (Lenox and Bowie) got out of the vehicle they immediately started barking and the 48-year-old suspect (who was still in the building) heard the dogs barking, he stepped towards the window and subsequently handed himself over to the police. The 48-year-old male suspect was arrested on the spot and detained on a charge of house breaking and theft at a business premises.

The 48-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrates' Court on Friday, 3 March 2017. Uitenhage Station Commander, Brigadier Laurence Soekoe congratulated the team for the arrest made and said: "that the South African Police Service in Uitenhage remains committed in bringing perpetrators to the book".

