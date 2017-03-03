South Africa: Crime Stats - More Than 1 400 Cars Hijacked a Month in SA

More than 1 400 cars are hijacked in the country every month, according to crime statistics police released on Friday.

Car hijackings, house robberies, and robberies in non-residential areas, the so-called "trio-crimes", increased between the 2015/16 financial year and the first nine months (April to December) of the 2016/17 financial year.

Between April and December last year, 12 743 cars were hijacked, compared to 11 086 in the 2015/16 financial year, a 14.9% increase, Norman Sekhukhune, SA Police Service head of crime research and statistics told reporters in Cape Town.

This amounted to about 1 415 cars hijacked a month in the nine months.

Over 40 000 cars and motorcycles were stolen over the same period, 20 913 of them in Gauteng.

Robbery at residential premises increased from 16 003 reported cases to 16 844. Robberies at non-residential premises went up from 14 955 to 15 925 between the two periods.

Gauteng was the biggest contributor to property-related crimes. A total of 116 543 incidents were reported over the nine months, a 4% increase from the previous year.

There were 12 779 burglaries at non-residential premises in Gauteng, and 47 819 house robberies.

MPs raised concerns about the increases in trio crimes. Police Minister Nathi Nhleko agreed that it was an area of concern that needed to be tackled.

"We need to definitely zoom into this and deal with this problem," he said.

Acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane said he would meet provincial commissioners from Sunday, to discuss how to turn the situation around.

Source: News24