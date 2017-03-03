South Africa/Senegal: Amajita Squander 2-0 Lead As Senegal Celebrate the Win

Senegal overturned a two-goal deficit to move top of the U20 AFCON Group B with a 4-3 win over Amajita in Zambia on Thursday.

Liam Jordan gave the South African youngsters the perfect start when he headed in Luther Singh's cross with less than a minute played.

Singh then created another goal when he squared the ball for Amajita captain Tercious Malepe to make it two nil at the break.

Senegal pulled one back in the 48th minute from a free kick and it was 2-2 when Ousseynou Diagne headed home. Diagne put Senegal in front with a long-range screamer before Krepin Diatta made it four.

With 10 minutes left in the frantic second half, Singh went from provider to scorer but his well-taken goal was not enough to earn South Africa a draw.

Amajita now face Sudan in their final group game.