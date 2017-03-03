South Africa: Ten Years Imprisonment for Fraud

press release

The Port Elizabeth Special Commercial Crimes Court has on Friday last week sentenced Mary Nortessa Niekerk (47) to ten years imprisonment following her guilty verdict on a charge of fraud.

Niekerk, who was an employee of Dyker Construction, got access to the company's bank account and between 02 April and 25 June 2016 she fraudulently transferred R658 642 from the company's coffers to her personal account.

The matter was reported to the Hawks and the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crime Unit members arrested her on 11 October 2016. On 24 February 2016 Niekerk was handed the hefty sentence without an option of a fine.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Head of Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations Major General Nyameko Nogwanya welcomed the sentenced and said that it would serve as deterrent to wannabe fraudsters. "The sentence motivates our members in knowing that their efforts are recognised and appreciated by our courts. We will stop at nothing in our quest to uproot fraud, corruption and all crimes that rob our citizens of their peace of mind", said Major General Nogwanya.