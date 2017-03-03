3 March 2017

South Africa: President Consults On Appointment of Deputy Chief Justice

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma has written to political leaders represented in the National Assembly on his intention to appoint Justice Raymond Zondo as the Deputy Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa.

Justice Zondo has been a Judge of the Constitutional Court since 2012 and has previously served as Judge President of the Labour Appeal Court.

The position of Deputy Chief Justice became vacant as a result of the retirement from active service of Deputy Chief Justice Justice Dikgang Moseneke.

"Pursuant to section 174 (3) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, the President of the Republic is required to consult, among others, with leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly on the appointment of the Deputy Chief Justice," said the Presidency.

President Zuma has also consulted Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng as the Chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission.

