South Africa: Suspects Arrested in a Tracing Operation

press release

Cluster Detectives embarked on an operation last night between 22h00 and 06h00 and managed to apprehend twenty (20) suspects aged between 21 and 48 years.

Detectives followed up on information received about cases that were opened last month in various areas. These suspects were arrested from their homes at Stutterheim, Ndevana, Izele, Zwelitsha, King Williams Town, Steve Vukile Tshwete and Bhisho. They were charged on crimes ranging from murder, housebreaking and theft, assault, robbery, theft general and malicious damage to property.

They will appear at different Magistrates' Courts on Monday.

The King Williams Town Cluster Commander Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga, commended the members for the job well done in tracing down these suspects. Police will not tolerate crime that occurred in their policing precinct and will ensure that our citizens are safe and secure by bringing all perpetrators of crime before court, he added.