South Africa: DA to March in Our Thousands to Bathabile Dlamini to Ensure Social Grants Are Delivered

press release

The DA has applied for permission for a large-scale march to the Department of Social Development in Tshwane, next week Friday, 10 March 2017.

Thousands of DA supporters and concerned South Africans will take to the street of our Capital to make it clear to the ANC that they cannot take the grants away from our poor and vulnerable.

The DA is ready to do whatever we can to ensure that every single person who needs a grant, gets a grant come April, 1st 2017.

We are heading towards an unparalleled catastrophe, because the ANC's Bathabile Dlamini has failed to put the interests of the poor first, focusing instead on hiding her smallanyana skeletons and defending Jacob Zuma at all costs.

Instead of intervening to make sure grants are delivered, Jacob Zuma and the ANC have also done nothing. The ANC has lost interest in the poor, they only care about lining their pockets.

South Africans can't sit by and do nothing when over 17 million people, including children and pensioners, may have no income at all to survive on in three weeks' time.

We need to fight Dlamini's contempt for the poor and send a strong message next week that we will not allow our people to be treated in this way. The DA will fight for every person to get their grants, and on time!

We encourage all concerned South Africans to join our march and make your voices heard.

Bridget Masango MP

DA Shadow Minister of Social Development