South Africa: City of Johannesburg Apologises for Incorrect Termination Notices

The City of Johannesburg on Friday apologised to customers who received pre-service termination notices, despite having paid their accounts.

A fault in the City's electronic system was to blame for the termination notices, spokesperson Kgamanyane Maphologela said in a statement.

He asked customers to continue to pay their accounts on time.

"Customers should immediately make payment arrangements if they are unable to pay to avoid attracting credit control actions against them," Maphologela said.

Customers could contact the cCty's call centre on 0860-562-874 for any account queries.

Source: News24