Congo-Kinshasa: Late DRC Opposition Leader's Son Named As Successor

The Democratic Republic of Congo's opposition coalition has reportedly named the son of its late leader Etienne Tshisekedi to succeed him.

According to BBC, Felix Tshisekedi was chosen to replace his late father by nine opposition groupings which are challenging President Joseph Kabila.

Felix's appointment was announced despite objections by at least two groups in the alliance.

This came as the opposition alliance was said to be preparing to bring back Tshisekedi's body, several weeks after his death.

Reports indicated that the 84-year-old Tshisekedi, head of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), died in Brussels on February 1, eight days after leaving the DRC for medical care.

His death plunged the vast central African country further into uncertainty, as he played a key role in negotiations aimed at peacefully resolving the political crisis.

Tshisekedi had led the alliance in last December's negotiations over the future of the DRC presidency.

Under the deal which was agreed on, President Kabila who had refused to step down after his December mandate expired will step down after an election to be organised this year.

