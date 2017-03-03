South Africa: Zarah Hector Murder Accused's Trial Date Set

The two men arrested in connection with the murder of Cape Town mother Zarah Hector are set to go on trial on August 7 in the Western Cape High Court.

Ronaldo van Rooyen and Tawfeeq Ibrahim were arrested after Hector disappeared from work at the Oostenberg Lodge in Kuils River in March 2016.

A search was launched and pictures of Hector, who left in her boyfriend's BMW, were circulated.

Her body was later found in the Groot Drakenstein area near Paarl.

After several postponements and a transfer from the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court to the Western Cape High Court, a trial date was finally set on Friday.

A mini-rally in honour of Hector was also held outside the court.

Source: News24