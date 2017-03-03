Sierra Leone: Maggie Barrie Shatters Record Yet Again

Budding international sprint sensation, Maggie Barri, has again broken her own national record for Sierra Leone in the 400 meters Indoor event at the Big 10 Championships in Ohio, where her University (The Ohio State University) participated.

Maggie took no time in attacking her own personal best time and Sierra Leone National Record of 54.15 seconds to lower it to 53.46 seconds in the preliminary heats of the women's 400 meters event, which now stands as the new national record.

Maggie Barrie a triple sprint specialist, has a personal best time of 11.68 seconds in the 100 meters. She only started running the 400 meters in earnest at the collegiate level and she is already showing significant signs of dominance, which says she will be a major force to reckon with in the very near future at the global level.