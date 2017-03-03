Sierra Leone: Noc-Sle Announces Election Date

National Olympic Committee of Sierra Leone (NOC-SLE), has announced Saturday 25th March, 2017, as the date for its elective congress, which will be conducted in the Southern Region of Bo.

With the four years term of Dr. Patrick Coker led administration already approaching its climax, the Olympic Committee has already engaged its stakeholders and delegates ahead of the March 25 polls.

According to the NOC-SLE administrative secretary, Alie Gibril Koroma, they have already started receiving nomination letters for the various positions but admitted that he cannot name any potential candidate yet as the forms were sealed.

"Nominations are already in and will be closed just a week before the congress. We cannot name any individual going for any position now because we are yet to open any of these envelopes," Koroma said.

Meanwhile, it is unclear if incumbent, Dr. Patrick Coker, would not be seeking for a re-election nor any other name has popped-up for the presidency.

The medical practitioner was elected President of the NOC-SLE on May 13, 2013, after defeating the now Treasure, Prince Sualley, in a keen contest, which saw the former pulled 10 votes against the latter, who secured 6 at Mugoneh Hall in Goderich.

Dr. Coker replaced Henry Moore, who steps down after an illustrious career in that capacity.