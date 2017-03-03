Gambia: Abuko Utd Female Team Acquires Football Items

Abuko United female team on Wednesday 1 March 2017, received football items from Holland-based charitable organisation.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at the Gamtel Football Club training grounds in Abuko, Sainey Sissoho, a former player of Abuko United female team, who also doubles as GFF football coordinator, described the day as unique for Abuko United female team.

Sissoho said Abuko United female team is a community team and need assistance to improve their team.

Ans Van De Boogae, a member of the organization, said he works in Sallers and football club in Holland.

Boogae expressed optimism that the donation was a source of motivation for the young girls of Abuko United.

For his part, Omar Cham, trainer of Abuko United female team, on behalf of his coaching staff, hailed the donors for the timely gesture.

Cham stated that the gesture would go a long way in improving and promoting the team in their quest for glory in the national women division one league.

Cham assured the donors that the donated items would be utilized properly.