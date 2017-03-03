3 March 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Abuko Utd Female Team Acquires Football Items

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Gibba

Abuko United female team on Wednesday 1 March 2017, received football items from Holland-based charitable organisation.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at the Gamtel Football Club training grounds in Abuko, Sainey Sissoho, a former player of Abuko United female team, who also doubles as GFF football coordinator, described the day as unique for Abuko United female team.

Sissoho said Abuko United female team is a community team and need assistance to improve their team.

Ans Van De Boogae, a member of the organization, said he works in Sallers and football club in Holland.

Boogae expressed optimism that the donation was a source of motivation for the young girls of Abuko United.

For his part, Omar Cham, trainer of Abuko United female team, on behalf of his coaching staff, hailed the donors for the timely gesture.

Cham stated that the gesture would go a long way in improving and promoting the team in their quest for glory in the national women division one league.

Cham assured the donors that the donated items would be utilized properly.

Gambia

98 Prisoners Released From Mile 2 Prison

Another batch of 98 prisoners has been released from the maximum security state central prison at Mile 2. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.