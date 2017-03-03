3 March 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Irish Charity Presents 49 Bicycles to Medina Salam

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yai Dibba

Halfords, a charitable organisation based in Ireland, has recently presented 49 bicycles to Wonder Years Centre of Excellence (WYCE), an NGO based in Medina Salam village.

The bicycles are meant to be used by the children travelling outside Medina Salam for schooling.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the village alkalo, Sisawo Touray, thanked WYCE for their commitment and efforts towards the development of Medina Salam.

He said since the coming of WYCE to the village, their difficulties have been reduced particularly in the areas of health and education.

Speaking on behalf of Halfords, Steve Reynolds, an Irish, said they donated WYCE the bicycles so it could continue to help the children of the village who travel to other communities for schooling.

He said such collaboration between Halfords and WYCE would continue and together they would continue supporting Medina Salam village.

The managing director of WYCE, Lamin Kijera, said the collaboration between WYCE and Halfords started this year but already WYCE and the community of Medina Salam have benefited a lot from it.

He said the recent donation is a testimony to that as the bicycles would help the children of the village to get to their schools in time.

Madam Gail Barry, finance manager of WYCE, said the organisation came to the community of Medina Salam to support the children in terms of education and health and they are ever committed to that cause.

Gambia

98 Prisoners Released From Mile 2 Prison

Another batch of 98 prisoners has been released from the maximum security state central prison at Mile 2. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.