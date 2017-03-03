3 March 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Baker Reportedly Shot to Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Jahateh

Mamud Sey, a baker, was "accidentally shot to death by a night hunter, who told police he mistook the man for a wild animal.

The baker was reportedly shot to death while he was burning charcoal in the bush between the hours of 1 and 2 a.m. in Busura village.

Police public relations officer Inspector Foday Conta said the hunter, Samsideen Jatta of Busura village, was arrested, and is currently in police custody as investigations go on.

The 70-year-old hunter reportedly told the police that while in the bush at night he observed a strange movement at a distance, and thought it was a wild animal.

He fired at it, but it was a man that howled and fell on the ground.

It was when the hunter went to the scene, that he realised he had killed the man who was later identified to be a baker in the village.

"All the bullets went to the chest of the man," the police PRO said.

Gambia

98 Prisoners Released From Mile 2 Prison

Another batch of 98 prisoners has been released from the maximum security state central prison at Mile 2. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.