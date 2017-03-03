Gambia: Combat for Automatic Promotion, Survival to Continue in WC Regional 3rd Division

The battle for automatic promotion to second division next season and survival in the West Coast Regional third division league is set to continue this weekend.

In week-seven-fixtures, tomorrow, Saturday 4 March 2017, Kombo Kerewan United will clash with Berewuleng 2017, at the Kombo Kerewan Football Field.

Kombo Kerewan United are second-place from bottom in group B with 1 point in three games.

The Kombo Kerewan-based outfit will stand firm to beat Berewuleng to move away from the danger zone after their poor start to the league campaign.

Berewuleng are sixth-place in group B with 3 points in three league matches, and will hunt to humble Kombo Kerewan United to improve their position in the group.

Elsewhere, Foni Kansala District United will meet Misira United at the Bwiam Football Field.

Foni Kansala District United are bottom-place in group B with zero after losing their three opening league matches.

The Foni Kansala District-based outfit will vie to overcome Misira United to move away from relegation zone in group B.

Misira United are fifth-place in group B with 4 points in three league matches, and will fight to bounce back after losing their previous league fixtures.

On Sunday 5 March 2017, Sanchaba Sulay Jobe Football Academy will welcome Gunjur United at the Dahaba Football Field.

The Academy boys are leading group A with 7 points in four league matches, and will contest to beat Gunjur United to open the gap.

Gunjur United are second spot in group A with 7 points in three league matches, and will strive to wallop Sanchaba Sulay Jobe Football Academy and open the gap to three points.

Elsewhere, Tujereng United will host Universal Football Academy in the other week-seven fixtures at the Tujereng Football Field.

Tujereng United are second-place from bottom in group A with 1 points in three games and will race to beat Universal Football Academy to bounce back in group A after losing Jambanjelly United 1-0 in the all-Kombo South derby game at the weekend to move from red zone.

Universal Football Academy are languishing bottom-place in group A with zero after losing their two opening fixtures against Sanyang United 2-0 and Sanchaba Sulay Jobe Football Academy 2-0.

The Lamin-based Football Academy will attempt to shatter Tujereng United to move from the relegation zone.