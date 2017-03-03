3 March 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Marimoo Eye Vengeance Against Gaf in GFF 1st Domestic League

By Lamin Darboe

Marimoo are eyeing for revenge against Gambia Armed Forces in the 2015-2017 Gambia Football Federation domestic division one league this weekend after the end of the first round break.

The Manjai-based outfit will welcome the Soldiers in the week-twelve fixtures tomorrow, Saturday 4 March 2017, at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai Kunda.

Marimoo are third-place in the top flight with 21 points in eleven league matches, and will quest for revenge after losing to Gambia Armed Forces 1-0 in the first round to maintain their league title ambitions alive.

The Soldiers are second-spot in the top flight with 23 points in eleven league matches, and will brawl to beat Marimoo and hope league leaders Real De Banjul slip in their week-twelve fixtures thisa weekend and top the league.

Elsewhere, Brikama United will host Hawks at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium on the same day.

The Brikama-based outfit are fourth-place in the top flight with 15 points in eleven league matches.

The Brikama-based outfit will be ruthless for revenge after losing to Hawks 1-0 in the first round to keep their league title hopes alive.

The Red Devils are fifth-place in the top flight with 14 points in eleven league matches, and are prepared to defeat Brikama United to mount pressure on teams above them in the league.

