3 March 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: 98 Prisoners Released From Mile 2 Prison

By Kaddijatou Jawo

Another batch of 98 prisoners has been released from the maximum security state central prison at Mile 2.

The prisoners, including males and females, young and old, who were released from the Janjangbureh, Jeswang, and Mile 2 prisons, assembled yesterday in Banjul for onward handing over to their families.

This is the second batch of prisoners to be released under Barrow's government, which released 174 prisoners on the occasion of the 52nd independence anniversary celebration and Presidential inauguration.

