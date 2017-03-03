Ethiopia: No Recede for GERD

Nearly six years ago, Ethiopians from all walks of life made firm decision to build the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) with their own resources. Amazingly, every fellow citizen living inside the country and abroad had purchased bond worth over two billion birr within six months of the launching of this mega project. Indeed, bond purchasing and pledges of financial support to GERD have been continuing and 12 billion birr has so far been collected. Efforts are under way to mobilize public resource for the Dam.

As part of this effort, recently, a 'bond week' campaign aimed at raising funds for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) was launched across the country by the National Council for Coordination of Public Participation for the Construction of the GERD. In fact, apart from contributing to the construction of the dam, the bond purchase has enabled the pubic to develop the culture of saving. Moreover, the campaign is to facilitate favourable condition for Ethiopians to strengthen GERD supports.

During the campaign, all banks in the country would sell GERD bonds for a week, and the Office has established 71 bond sale centres at every sub-city.

Apparently, such bond week would make the general public to renew their commitment towards GERD with patriotic zeal.

In addition to purchasing bonds to realize the set goals regarding GERD, the active participation of the public made over the last five years has proved the unity and unwavering commitment of the general public towards the completion of the flagship project.

It is obvious that the nation is busy at implementing a number of mega projects all over the country. Thus, it needs a huge amount capital investment to undertake and finalize such projects as per their slated time frame. One way of strengthening our financial capacity is to develop saving culture in the country. Undoubtedly, purchasing bonds support the construction of the Dam and develop saving culture throughout the nation.

The National Council should further step up its efforts in applying new and attractive lotteries as well as tombola drawing activities in the coming years with a view to get the desired financial gain in this regard.

As GERD has become an ever lasting symbol of unity in diversity in Ethiopia, every fellow citizen should actively take part in this national endeavour through sending purchasing bonds and making a series of visits to the construction site of the GERD in a bid to tap workers and soldiers there at the back ever than before. It is so blessing to see dedicated and hard working fellow citizens being active round the clock enthusiastically under harsh climate.

This year 6th anniversary of commencement of GERD will be marked with great heighten patriotic zeal as preparations for the water filling phase are well under way signalling the encouraging efforts toward the completion of the project.

Besides, GERD will soon generate power making use of the two electric generator turbines out the of the total 16 as the substation and transmission line works that would carry the generated power have been completed, and the line is connected to the national grid system as well.

For sure, the major task ahead will be the filling phase, and activities in this regard will be going with increased commitment, plus, it will boost the can -do -spirit of the public at large.

The special bond sale, which is under way for the second time as part of the 6th anniversary of the GERD, would facilitate favourable condition for Ethiopians to strengthen GERD support.

Undoubtedly, the bond week would enable citizens and friends of Ethiopia to maintain the elevated spirit to complete the construction of the Dam. No recede for the Dam. Ethiopians are writing their own shining victory over poverty not only for the country but also for Africans as their forefathers did at Adwa.