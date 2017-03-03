Ethiopia: Nation Colorfully Marks 121st Adwa Anniversary

Ethiopia, which is the cradle of mankind, is home to ancient civilization. It is singled out as a mosaic of culture and a land of tolerance. Repealing expansionists that attempted to violate its sovereignty, Ethiopia has become a beacon light for freedom fighters.

Due to the sacrifice forefathers/ foremothers paid at Adwa, Ethiopia has become an icon of African freedom and symbol of unity. Adwa is freedom. Adwa is unity. Adwa is the cornerstone of the new Ethiopia and a symbol of freedom for all black people living all over the world.

The historic battlefield, Adwa, yesterday saw the culmination of the 121st anniversary of the victory in the presence of President Dr. Mulatu Teshome, Culture and Tourism Minister Dr. Hirute Woldemariam, senior government officials and Former South African President Thabo Mbeki as well as Dignatarians.

President Mulatu on the occasion lauded the present generation for its commitment of building the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which first seemed impossible, taking the example of ancestors that defeated invading Italian force.

Dr. Mulatu also called on the people of Ethiopia to intensify the struggle against poverty.

Indicating that Ethiopians fought foreign invaders various times, the Culture and Tourism Minister said the victory of Adwa was an inspiration for Africans and all black people all over the world.

Meanwhile, the day was also marked in Addis Ababa, Menelik II square.

Speaking on the occasion, City Mayor Dirriba Kuma said the victory has inspired the present generation.

According to him, the new generation is duty bound to adhere to democratic, moral and ethical principles. In this regard, the youth should exert their energy and knowledge to further speed up the economic growth of the new Ethiopia, he added.

Representative of Ethiopian Patriots Association, Getachew Werede, said on the event that Adwa has opened a new era in Ethiopian history where patriots fought heroic battles scoring a decisive and glorious victory.

According to him, though some African countries have fought colonizers, it was Ethiopia who successfully overcome the invading fascist Force. And the victory heralded freedom for Africans and other freedom loving people all over the world.

In March, 1896, in the fight that last for a few hours, Ethiopians led by Emperor Menelik II were so determined and strategic to completely crush Italian battalions marching from several directions in the rugged mountainous area of the country's northern part -Adwa.