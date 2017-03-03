Ethiopia: Office Launches National Book

Government Communication Affairs Office (GCAO) Wednesday launched national book of 2015/16 budget year.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Government Communication Affairs Office Minister, Dr. Negeri Lencho said since 2006, the book has been entertaining social, economic, political, cultural, tourism, justice and sports related issues of the nation.

The Minister stated that the annual book would provide valuable information for citizens, researchers, scholars, NGOs, policy makers, foreign investors and tourists.

He added that the book has included infrastructural development, investment opportunities, peace and security, international market possibilities, investment policies and strategies.

"It will be crucial document to every one who want to know about our country's current affairs. Knowing its importance, we have been working to improve its publishing quality and contents," he asserted.

Including basic facts and figures of regional states, the 640 page edition is better than the previous editions, according to him.