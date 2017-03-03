Ethiopia: The Pride of Ethiopia That Occurred in Adwa

opinion

Coming to Ethiopia is always exciting coupled with an experience filled with so much adventure and sights to explore and nothing compares with the outdoor adventure when you visit the country during the street festivals. If you are heading to Ethiopia you are in great luck as you will witness the country's patriotic outdoor celebration known as Adwa the legacy of the country inherited over a century ago.

This magnificent celebration is right on your door steps. The battle of Adwa victory celebrated on 2nd of March with so much of fun activities. The famous victory history goes back to 1896 where Ethiopia during the imperial administration gained victory with the then administration of Italy. The victory was considered as a freedom history not only for Ethiopia but also to Africa.

Historically the victory made Ethiopia an inspiration of hope, freedom and liberation for Africa and the Caribbean while those continents were under colonial rule. History also has it that following that history the colours of Ethiopia's flag have been adopted by many African countries after their independence while schools across Africa taught about the Battle of Adwa as African pride.

The best thing about coming to Ethiopia is, there is an amazing diversity of landscapes, celebrations, wildlife and geology to explore and enjoy. Dive into this massive celebrations that takes you deep into the culture and adventurous activities. The festivity starts early in the morning at 4:00 AM throughout the country marking the 121st anniversary of the battle in commemoration of the visitor and the soldiers who has died in the battle. It starts with several gun salute to commemorate the day. There is a big celebration at the capital city Addis Ababa and Adwa where the battle took place.

The outdoor celebration is attended by high ranking government officials and former soldiers who re-enact the battle day with their medal of honour and uniform they wore during the battle. The public and tourists also attend the event to enjoy the re-enactment of the battle on the streets of Addis Ababa at the place famously known as Arada Giorgis. The soldiers aged over a 100 years of age present poems they used during the battles. The way they dressed and their long sparkling white hair and beard style is an attraction by itself. It's also stunning to see their strength and charms that will never go out of time.

Truly there is so much to see and celebrate in Adawa.While in Adwa there are places for a must visit is the temple of Yeha which is located 30 Km from Adwa town near Axum. Yeha portrays one of Ethiopia's ancient civilizations that dates back to the 5th century BC. It is a place of sophisticated archeological collection and a magnificent temple. It is famously known due to its sanctuary known as "Temple of the Moon", Ethiopia's oldest standing architecture.

The amazing structure is believed to have been built at the time of the Da'mat Kingdom more than 2,500 years ago. Located at the top of a rocky mountain it remained to be the landmark of the region for several years, hosting visitors from all over the world. Yeha has so many undiscovered ancient wealth awaiting discovery. It's a place of treasure hunt and royal portrait similar to the globally famed obelisk Aksum.

Axum depicts a chain of transcontinental cultural exchanges traced back to the millennium B.C. The massive obelisks estimated to have been handmade around the 4th century stunning the world with the strength and existence in the modern era. It's visibly located approximately 30 miles from Yeha. The gigantic Axum monuments made from a single piece of granite of smooth gray stone stand as high as 82 feet.

The obelisks resemble buildings with intricately carved cross-shaped windows, and rows of long ends dividing each story with a sample door in the bottom of the monuments. The 108 feet long Axum obelisk lies shattered across the ground allowing a close up view of the magnificent artistic masterpiece. If this obelisk would have been still standing it would have been the tallest obelisk in the world. Get ready for the best time of your life in Adwa and the surrounding destinations while being part of the colorful patriotic festival.