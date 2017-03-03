Africa's Shining Jewel

The dazzling beauty of Addis Ababa ("New Flower" in Amharic) could be enjoyed standing atop mount Entoto. Currently, the city is striding in at a fabulous pace to categorize itself as one of the beautiful and hospitable metropolitan cities of Africa. Home for more than 4 million inhabitants, the Ethiopian capital is on fastest ever construction boom. The young demographic base, temperate climate, friendly people, hot springs and many other man made and natural gifts of Addis have created ample opportunities for tourists and foreign dignitaries to live happily.

Addis has passed through many ups and downs. Overcoming all tribulations, now the city has become the main financial center of Ethiopia and the diplomatic hub of Africa. Continental and International organizations have opened their headquarters in Addis. Nowadays the capital hosts the African Union (AU), the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the Federation of African Societies of Chemistry (FASC) and Horn of Africa Press Institute (HAPI) and other organizations.

It is possible to claim that Addis is the nervecenter of Ethiopia. Its strategic location especially its closeness to the port of Djibouti is another crucial factor to be selected capital and business center of the nation. When Emperor Menelik II had chosen Addis ('Finfine' in Affan Oromo) to be his capital in 1886, it was not an inhabitable area full of jungles with various wild animals.

But the wife of Menelik Empress Taytu Bitul was impressed with the beauty of the area. She built a house for herself near the 'Filwoha' hot mineral springs, where she and the Showan Royal Court liked to take hot spring baths. Other nobility and their staff started to settle there and the emperor expanded his wife's home to be a National Palace, which still remains the seat of the Ethiopian government. The name of the spot changed to Addis Ababa and it became Ethiopia's capital officially following Menelik II coronation as Emperor of Ethiopia.

During the five year Italian occupation Addis had been subjected to lots of hardships. It had been the target of Italian colonialist's aerial bombardment. What was so shocking at that time was more than 30,000 of its citizens had been brutally massacred in a single day by the direct authorization of the then Governor General of Showa Rodolfo Graziani.

The inhuman catastrophe was committed soon after the assassination attempt on Graziani. The bloody and indiscriminate reprisal upon the rebellious country, is still remembered by Ethiopians as 'Yekatit 12'.It was a war crime which did not get international attention. The occupying troops had contributed some memorable architectural designs that could be crucial for the development of the city. Areas like Piasasa, Merkato and Kazanchis were constructed in the center of Addis to showcase the Italian architectural legacy.

Menelik II's successor Emperor Haileslassie I had played a very crucial role in building Addis to be an African capital. After the returning from exile from the UK, Haileslassie was the outspoken African leader in the Pan-African movement. He was campaigning and supporting African countries to gain their independence. Being an uncolonized African nation, Ethiopia was the symbol of resistance, victory and independence in the continent.

This colorful prominence of Ethiopia has helped many Africans and black people around the world to stand for their rights and independence. In the meantime, the Ethiopian emperor had held discussion with then Free States in a way of creating one African organization which would concern continental and global issues. Thus, all member states have established the African Union Organization (AOU) in 1963 in Addis Ababa. OAU later renamed as the African Union (AU) has been the dominant political organization in the continent since its establishment.

Addis had experienced stagnant development during the socialist oriented military junta known as the Derg. The political ideology of the regime was not compatible with over all socio-economic status of the nation. Private investment was so highly discouraged that almost all businesses and economic activities were controlled and undertaken by the regime.

The residents were not allowed to own more than 500,000 Birr capital, which was very important for developing industries and expanding infrastructure at that time. Not only that, they were in a destitute way of life, living under the declared curfews and state of emergencies. Because of this the development of Addis had been widely hampered.

After the Derg regime was overthrown in 1991, the future fate of Addis made a turn for the better - a bright direction. The Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has designed and put in place feasible policies and strategies that could modernize cities and towns of the country. Taking the ample opportunity created by the government, the city is blooming in a very astonishing manner. Over the last few decades Addis has been striving on remarkable construction advancement. Nowadays, small villages are changing into modernized towns and cities.

The government and the private sector are striving to expand basic infrastructural facilities like roads, electricity, piped water, and hospitals to fulfill the needs of dwellers. Numerous standardized hotels, restaurants, theater houses, museums, malls, condominiums and apartments have been constructed. The city has also pioneered to introduce the first light trail in Sub Saharan Africa.

Addis has many amazing star hotels that could satisfy the interest of local and international tourists. International hotels have been providing decent service to business people and diplomatic delegates. The government and private developers are planning to build other hotels to enhance the hospitality and tourism sector.

Moreover, the Addis Ababa Administration Construction Bureau has planned to introduce new architectural designs to increase the city's aesthetic value and to make the construction environment friendly. The city's Construction Bureau Head Yonas Ayalew told the Ethiopian Herald that private construction firms and pertinent government bodies should come up with the necessary architectural design to modernize the city.

The Head highlighted that new architectural designs are expected to feature the capital's culture, history and living standard of its residents as well as its diplomatic prominence.

"Addis Ababa is not only the capital and commercial center of Ethiopia; it is also the diplomatic capital of Africa. Thus, construction need to be undertaken in line with the capital's masterplan and architectural design guideline," he said.

The ultimate goal of the new design is to make Addis Ababa the diplomatic hub more safe, hospitable and healthy. To attain this noble end, inputs were taken from respective private sectors and higher learning institutions, according to Yonas.

Addis Ababa Technology Institute Director General Isayas Gebreyohanes for his part said design documents were operational for 22 years without any amendment and this scenario has been causing negative effects on Addis' modernization efforts. After 22 years, our institutes and other concerning bodies have already drafted new design codes he said, adding "these design codes will solve the limitations that we face day in day out"

In addition, the Addis Ababa City Planning Project has unveiled the 10th master plan of Addis recently which gives due focus on the socio-economic aspects of the city. Land Use & City Structure Team Leader, Tamrat Eshetu said that the 290 billion Birr worth masterplan will upgrade the 10 districts to 13 so as to speed up the development of the capital. Besides, to accelerate the services sector of the city, two international standard hospitals, in Bole Arabsa and Meri Loqe, five star and above hotels and two stadiums, in Gerji and Lebu, will be constructed.

The hotels will be located in areas like Old Airport, Sar Bet, Mexico and Kazanchis. In addition, one hotel will be built around Entoto during the second five years of the plan. Generally, Addis, in the course of 131 years , has shown an incredible blooming prospect which would convince its regional and continental diplomatic prominence. When the new master plan comes into effect, the city would have a chance of transforming itself to higher level, to be more vibrant and shining jewel of Africa.