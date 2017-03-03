Ethiopia: Adwa, King Abba Jifar's Bestowal

Abba Jifar II of Jimma Kingdom (1861-1934)

A brief history of Africa shows that, Ethiopia and Liberia are countries never colonized. Both have their own reasons to defy colonizers. The focus of this piece is sharing some hidden facts about Adwa (the war between Ethiopia and Italy)

Adwa's victory is a pride and historical representation of all Africans or for freedom fighting countries. The war that lasted day-long had resulted in the life sacrifice of numerous people. Few world's authors expressed their feeling about Adwa's as follows; "Adwa was not a war, but, an earthquake."

The secret behind this victory was, the massive confluence of Ethiopian nations, nationalities and peoples. Their unwavering commitments and the good relationship made between small state kingdoms and emperors. Abba Jifar II of Jimma kingdom (1861-1934) was one of the rulers who had a good relationship with Emperor Menilek II. Besides assisting the emperor he used to join Menilek's army when there was a campaign of conquest. The treaty signed between the emperor and the then kingdoms was a foundation for their co-operation.

Dr. Ketebo witnessed that Abba Jifar II of Jimma and rulers of other related kingdoms had enormous contribution during the Adwa campaign. During the campaign, Abba Jifar and other south-western leaders like Dejazmach Gebre-Egziabher, Kawo Toana of Walaita accompanied Menilek's army and marched to the war fronts.

Four hundred troops drawn from south-western Ethiopia such as Leqa Nekemte, Leqa Kellem, Beni-Shangul and Jimma had participated in the battle. Of the south-western leaders, Abba Jifar II also dispatched many troops and 60,000 thalers in the form of finance. Though the rulers of the day had been practising heterogeneous political ideology, they had firm stance on the issue of cooperation in defending their country.

Since then, when Ethiopians have been faced with many societal challenges, they have been addressing the matter through standing one. Having the same spirit, Ethiopians are now striving to win poverty and backwardness. The construction of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in this regard is a showcase of efforts exerted by the public at large. Consequently, Ethiopians has begun the journey to repeat Adwa victory over poverty, and to actualize prosperous Ethiopia.