3 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Ministry Stresses Agri-Technology Use

By Robel Yohannes

The Ministry of Agriculture and National Resources underscored the need for improving agri-technology to meet the goal of 594 million quintals crop production by end of GTP II.

Speaking at annual Agriculture and Mechanization Day Wednesday, Minister Dr. Iyasu Abreha highlighted that the sector is playing the role of ensuring food security and catapulting the country's effort to industrialize its economy and join middle income countries.

He also stressed the need for upgrading agri-technology to maintain the growth momentum.

Market oriented agricultural activity, agricultural product consumption and agricultural value addition would not guarantee sustainability unless backed by improved technology, he said.

Technological use provides quality product both to local consumers and international market, he added.

Indicating sector's record growth for the last 15 consecutive years, the minister said 270 million qunitals of increase was registered this harvest year. "Our land for cultivation has risen from two million hectares in 2001 to 13 million hectare in 2015/16."

State Minister Tesfaye Mengiste for his part noted that production and productivity have enabled the country to cope up the impact El-Nino induced drought.

Furthermore, he said that despite the upward trajectory of the sector, there is still a long road ahead in terms of transforming the sector.

Tesfaye added that there is still a need for more work on the agriculture and mechanization sector using improved agricultural mechanism and technology in order to maintain the growth of the sector.

