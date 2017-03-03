Ethiopia: Japan Inaugurates 91,000 Households Benefiting Water Supply System

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funded Water supply development project which benefit 91, 000 people at Kibet Town in SNNP state inaugurated Tuesday.

Speaking the multidimensional benefits of the water supply system, Japanese Ambassador to Ethiopia Shinichi Saida said this water supply system is a token of friendship between the two countries. "This project is tangible in improving access to a safe water supply, sanitation and good hygiene in rural areas," he added.

The project would inevitably promote dwellers to engage in their social and economic activities, he said. In its press release sent to the newsroom, the agency announced that the project was implemented based upon the exchange of notes signed between the Japanese and Ethiopian governments on 19 March 2015. The total funding extended for this project was around 11 million USD.

JICA has been assisting in water supply system construction and maintenance through its technical cooperation and grant assistance schemes.