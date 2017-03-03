3 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Japan Inaugurates 91,000 Households Benefiting Water Supply System

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tewodros Kassa

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funded Water supply development project which benefit 91, 000 people at Kibet Town in SNNP state inaugurated Tuesday.

Speaking the multidimensional benefits of the water supply system, Japanese Ambassador to Ethiopia Shinichi Saida said this water supply system is a token of friendship between the two countries. "This project is tangible in improving access to a safe water supply, sanitation and good hygiene in rural areas," he added.

The project would inevitably promote dwellers to engage in their social and economic activities, he said. In its press release sent to the newsroom, the agency announced that the project was implemented based upon the exchange of notes signed between the Japanese and Ethiopian governments on 19 March 2015. The total funding extended for this project was around 11 million USD.

JICA has been assisting in water supply system construction and maintenance through its technical cooperation and grant assistance schemes.

Ethiopia

Border Incursions Leave More Than 100 Dead in East, South East

Despite a six month nationwide state of emergency declared in Oct. 2016 and was hoped to restore a military style law… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.