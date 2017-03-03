Ethiopia: Adwa's Victory Impact On Modern Ethiopia

At the last quarter of the 19th century the advancing of the capitalist economic system in western Europe, necessitated raw materials for the mushrooming industries and market for the excessively produced commodities, which were beyond the consumption capacity of the producing countries. Therefore, colonizing African countries whose political institutions were primordial and led by tribal chiefs was an option through the prism of European powers. In the countries such as Britain, France and Germany's capitalism had a strong foothold as compared to the other countries. It had already stepped up to control the coastal part of Africa. Before Italy was unified by military means in 1860 by Mazini Garibaldi, it was divided into north and south.

The unification of Italy and the annexation of most African territories by European powers inspired Italy to zoom its eyes towards Africa for territorial aggrandizement as well as for the exploration of raw material and the search of market. However, before the intrusion of Italian forces into Africa an Italian ship company called Rubatini had bought pieces of land in Assab area from the local chief that went by the name Sultan Ibrahim in 1875. Though the company's ambition seemed to advance its economic interest, Cape of Good Hope its hidden agenda was surveillance of the hinterland or territory of Ethiopia so as to conquer the country through time.

The opening of Suez Canal in 1869 made the journey from Europe to Asia up to Far East easier. Hence, the route from Europe through Atlantic Ocean via the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa to Asia became outdated. Hence, transporting goods from Europe to Asian market within a short period of time became a common phenomena. Ships carrying weapons and logistics, helpful to invade poor countries, also used to shuttle between Europe and destination country via Suez on a daily bases. However, before Italy got involved in the scramble for territory in the Horn, the two rivalry supper powers Britain and France had already controlled the coastal area of the Horn and the southern part of the Middle East, opposite to the gulf of Aden in 1880s. In the eastern part of Ethiopia French took root formerly known as Obok now Djibouti. And northern Somali known as Somaliland was occupied by Britain forces dispatched from their annexed territory of Yemen. On the other hand, Anglo Egyptian forces backed by Britain had already annexed all the territories of Sudan since 1920s. And beginning from 1860s Egyptians had started making intrusion in the north-western part of Ethiopia, but they faced fierce resistance and counter attack. Meanwhile, it is understood that, in the dawn of the 19 century Ottoman Turks, who were the superpowers in the region since the medieval period because of the unmanageable vast territory in the coastal part of Red Sea and the Middle East, gave up port of Massawa. They transferred the port of Massawa to Egyptian forces freely. Since that time Egyptians used the place as a launching pad to infiltrate the northern part of Ethiopia. In 1870s Egyptian forces backed by the British finance and logistics were striving to realize their dream of controlling the mouth of the river Nile and the northern most part of the Ethiopian territory. They made their military campaign but they were repeatedly repulsed defeated by the Ethiopian army led by Emperor Johannes IV in the places known as Gura and later in Gundet. Frustrated by inept Egyptian military skill, the British dumped them and gave the port of Massawa to the Italian forces in 1885 which had to be delivered to Ethiopia based on the Hiwot treaty. We have to notice here that 10 years earlier Italy had already purchased land in Assab. The British action had two objectives one to deny Emperor Yohanes' access to the Red Sea and the other to counterbalance its colonial rival France which had a foothold in Djibouti. As mentioned above, though Italy was a late comer in the scramble of territories in the Horn, it had a long ambition to annex the hinterland of Ethiopia. The controlling of Massawa created good opportunities for it to realize its covert motive and began its infiltration into the plateau of the Ethiopian territory. Later in 1887, the Ethiopian Army led by Ras Allula Abanega rooted out and expelled 500 Italian army from their fortification at Dogali near the port of Massawa.

However, the Ethiopian Emperor at that time was confronted not only by the Italian army in the northern most point of the country but also by the other enemy in the north-west that is the Dervish forces of Sudan. The Ethio-Dervish conflict also was systematically posed by the conspiracy of the British forces in the first years of 1880s. Later in 1890, during fierce fighting between the Ethiopian army and the Dervish at the battle of Matama, the emperor himself paid sacrifice. He was martyred.

Right after that, taking the emperor's death as a good opportunity the Italian forces with no countering force managed to take the plateau of Ethiopia. Making a map for the territory they named it Eritrea. To fill the power gap the then Shewan Emperor Menelik succeed the deceased emperor and became king of the kings of Ethiopia. Later on to settle the situation with the Italians, Emperor Menelik tried to make the Wuchale treaty in the then Wollo province. However, due to the misconstruing of article 17 of the treaty, the two parties went to war at the battle of Adwa in 1896 and the Ethiopian Army led by Emperor Menelik annihilated and wiped out the invading forces. Following its defeat, Italy was forcefully signed the Addis Ababa peace agreement. The Adwa Victory is not only a showcase of the military prowess of Ethiopia but also a source of political pride to blacks all over the world. It inspired all the people who were under the yoke of colonialism and replicated a patriotic sentiment. The Military victory had afforded multifaceted benefits to Ethiopia. Recognizing Ethiopia as an independent and sovereign country the then supper powers Great Britain, France, Germany including Italy opened their diplomatic missions in Addis Ababa. In the latter decades, other European powers and the United States opened their consulates here in Addis and the relationships were upgraded to trade and economic ties. The victory of Adwa can be taken as one of the psychological make up of the very Ethiopian Identity.

As patriotic forefathers closed ranks for freedom and paved the way for us, we their grandchildren too must join our hearts and minds towards socio-economic take off thereby leaving days bright to the coming generation--say curbing shortage of electricity, much needed in feeding mushrooming industries, harnessing our water resource. It is heartening to reflect the GERD is a noble step towards that end.