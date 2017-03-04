Nigeria: Court Frees 35 Biafra Agitators

A Magistrate's Court in Port Harcourt yesterday discharged 35 Biafra agitators charged with conspiracy to commit treasonable felony, for want of diligent prosecution. The accused were arrested on January 20 during a march to commemorate the inauguration of United States President Donald Trump.

Discharging the accused persons, Magistrate Andrew Jaja said treasonable felony was a capital offence punishable by death. According to him, the court has the constitutional power to discharge them for lack of diligent prosecution.

Jaja said the accused had stayed 37 days in prison custody without the commissioner of police, Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and Attorney-General (AG) showing interest in the prosecution. He said the DPP, Attorney-General and Commissioner of Police did not indicate that there was prima facie to qualify them for prosecution or otherwise.

Mr. Jaja lamented that the court had adjourned many times to enable the three authorities make inputs or show that the accused were liable to prosecution, but to no avail.

The magistrate, however, warned the accused to remain peaceful and desist from embarking on further protests. He said they would not find it easy next time they were brought to court on the same charge. NAN