Eritrea: Significant Progress in Fruit and Vegetable Farming

Asmara — Fruit and vegetable farmers in Habero sub-zone, Anseba region, said that following the construction of water diversion schemes and the drilling of water holes they have succeeded in registering commendable progress.

They also indicated that with the progress thus registered, they are in a position to meet the local market demand and improve their livelihood.

Mr. Habteab Teklom, Head of economic development in the region, explained that the Ministry of Agriculture is supporting the farmers with professional advice and select seeds.