Somalia: UAE Envoy Recalled in Effort to Mend Strained Relation

United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Somalia Mohammed Ahmed Othman Al Hammadi has been recalled back to the country in what a source at the Embassy says is a move by the Gulf country to mend relations with the new administration in Mogadishu.

A source has told Radio Dalsan that Al Hammadi left for the UAE this week and is expected to be replaced by a new Ambassador.

Al Hammadi had served as the envoy for UAE in during Sharif Sheikh Ahmed presidency and the recently concluded Hassan Sheikh Mohamud reign.

UAE experienced strained relations with the Mohamud presidency as it was seen to back Prime Minister Omar Abdirashid Sharmake ahead of the February 8 elections.

A diplomatic row emerged when UAE lost major contracts in Somalia to Turkey went on to sign a deal with Somaliland that will see the gulf state manage the Berbera Port and established a military base.

Somalia protested the deal terming it illegal on the grounds that Somaliland is a region within.

Saudi Arabia is said to have mediated between Somalia and UAE after request from President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo who recently visited Riyadh.

A new Ambassador in Mogadishu may be the first move by UAE to start clean slate with the Farmaajo administration.