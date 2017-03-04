3 March 2017

Al Jazeera (Doha)

Libya: Dozens of People Feared Dead in Shipwreck Off Libya

Tagged:

Related Topics

Up to 25 people attempting to cross the Mediterranean are feared dead following a search operation off the coast of Libya that ended with the rescue of 115 others, according to local authorities.

Libya's coastguard said the victims' rubber boat sank around 3am (05:00 GMT) on Friday, some five kilometrers off Tajoura, just east of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, because it was overloaded and taking on water.

"Our coastguards carried out a search operation in that area off Tajoura in attempting to find the missing ones but no one was found," naval forces spokesman Ayoub Qassem told the Reuters news agency.

Those rescued, including six women, were mostly from sub-Saharan African countries, the coastguard said.

One of the survivors was from Bangladesh, Qassem added.

Libya is the main human smuggling point for people hoping to reach Europe by sea, usually crossing in flimsy inflatable craft loaded with small amounts of fuel in an attempt to get them only as far as EU rescue vessels stationed in international waters.

Last month, the bodies of 74 people were found washed up on a beach in Zawiya, western Libya, after the engine of their vessel was stolen.

Hundreds of people have died en route to Europe since the start of 2017, according to the United Nations.

More than 4,500 people died attempting the crossing last year.

In early February, European Union leaders agreed on a controversial plan to help stem the flow of people from Libya.

Under the agreement, the bloc would provide Libya's government with funds to increase efforts to stop boats from crossing territorial waters, and to "break the business model" of people traffickers who helped 181,000 refugees enter the EU through Libya and Italy last year.

The announcement was strongly criticised by human rights groups which said such plans increased risks and the chance of abuses.

Libya

Libyans Pull Out of Uganda Telecom Limited , Govt Takes Over

Uganda Telecom Limited (UTL) that has been limping for years, will be rescued by government, that will take over its… Read more »

This story from Al Jazeera was supplied to AllAfrica under an agreement with the African Media Agency.

Copyright © 2017 Al Jazeera. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.