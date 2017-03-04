Kenya Mints 900 New Dollar Millionaires As Wealth Gap Widens

Kenya created 900 dollar millionaires in 2016, according to a new report that points to the fact that hard economic times that prevailed in the year did not slow down wealth accumulation.

This brings the number of Kenya's super rich to 9,400, representing an eight per cent growth from 2015's total of 8,500.

The new group of super rich Kenyans includes 30 individuals whose assets are valued at more than $10 million each, 10 ultra-high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) with more than $30 million each and two centa dollar millionaires with more than $100 million each.

Knight Frank's 2017 wealth report shows that Nairobi's population of the super rich grew at the fastest rate in 2016, beating Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.

Dollar millionaires are individuals with assets worth more than $1 million excluding primary assets such as a home.

During the year, Uganda created 100 new dollar millionaires to take its total to 1,400 while 200 Tanzanian entered the club of dollar millionaires, taking the country's total to 2,400.

Rwanda, whose ranks of dollar millionaires increased by 100 individuals, now has a total of 600 dollar millionaires - meaning that Kenya has more dollar millionaires than Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania combined.

Kenya, however, still lags far behind Africa's two top economies - Nigeria which added 4,100 individuals to the club of dollar millionaires for a total of 15,400 and South Africa, which created 1,900 dollar millionaires in 2016 to hit the 40,400 mark.

Kenya is expected to create 7,500 new dollar millionaires in the next 10 years, a development that would take the country's total to nearly 17,000 in 2026.

Of these, 670 individuals will have accumulated assets worth $10 million, 220 $30 million each while 32 will be worth more than $100 million each.

Dramatic increase

Kenya witnessed a dramatic increase in the population of the super-rich even as millions of her citizens wallow in abject poverty - pointing to a widening rift of inequality in the country.

900 individuals managed to cross the million-dollar line in a year in which nearly half of the Nairobi Security Exchange (NSE)-listed companies reported sharp drops in profits leading to massive job losses.

Besides, more than 2.2 million small enterprises closed shop in the last five years, underlining the tough business environment in the country.

Heavy government spending

Kenya's economy expanded by 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2016 compared to 5.9 per cent during the same period the previous year.

The growth was, however, driven by heavy government spending on mega infrastructure projects that has covered the tough realities facing the private sector.

University of Nairobi Economics lecturer Michael Chege said earlier the average income of the richest 10 per cent of Kenyans was 15 times bigger than that of the bottom 10 per cent, but that has now widened to more than 100 times.

"Conspicuous consumption marked by heavy spending on high-end luxury goods (top of the range cars and whiskeys) has taken root to become the new normal in Kenya," he said adding that it happens in all rapidly-growing economies where the newly-rich want to flaunt their wealth.

