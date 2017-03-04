2 March 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Africa: Boeing Opens Nairobi and SA Offices With Eye On Africa Deals

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Ngugi

US-based aerospace and defence company Boeing International is set to open a Nairobi office as it seeks to tap new Africa deals.

Boeing, which has been weighing options of opening an office either in Kenya or Ethiopia to gain a foothold in the eastern Africa market, will also open another office in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Chamsou Andjorin, the Boeing director of government affairs and market development, will head the Nairobi office while the Johannesburg office will be headed by Joao Miguel Santos, Boeing's managing director for sub-Saharan Africa, a South African media report said.

"Africa is not new territory for Boeing. Since the introduction of the jet airplane, Boeing aircraft have formed the backbone of the continent's commercial fleet and Boeing continues to be one of the largest US-based companies doing business on the continent," Mr Santos was quoted by South African media confirming the development.

"The aerospace industry needs to start paying closer attention to Africa, because this continent is clearly on the move economically and all the trends are pointing in the right direction for the expansion of the sector. Our job is to be ahead in understanding these emerging trends and opportunities."

The US giant, which is the supplier of Kenya Airways and Ethiopian Airlines' fleet of Dreamliners and other Boeing planes, had until now had a presence only in North Africa.

Kenya and Ethiopia have recently been racing to attract foreign direct investments into their economies with creation of special economic zones and promises of lower costs of doing business including cheap electricity.

"Talent and comparative advantage will guide us in our choice of location in the region," said Boeing's senior vice president Marc Allen on the sidelines of an American business forum in Nairobi in 2015.

Mr Allen said the firm's areas of interest include research, engineering and analytics.

The world's largest aerospace company projects Africa would be in need of 1,150 new airplanes over the next 20 years as the most recent Current Market Outlook report predicted that air traffic to and from the continent is expected to grow by about 6.1 per cent annually.

Africa

CAF Election - Galadima Wants Pinnick, Stakeholders to Bury Differences

Former chairman of the then Nigeria Football Association, NFA, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima has called on the NFF president… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.