2 March 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Sudan: President Bashir Names His Deputy Prime Minister

By Mohammed Amin

Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir has named his first vice president Bakri Hassan Saleh as prime minister, a post he has reinstated 28 years after abolishing it.

Mr Saleh was endorsed as the country's first premier since 1989, when Mr Bashir came to power in a coup, during the ruling National Congress Party's (NCP) meeting on Wednesday. He will now hold both the vice president and prime minister positions.

"The party leadership meeting chaired by President Bashir endorsed the nomination of Bakri Hassan Saleh as prime minister and his retention of the post of first vice president," NCP's deputy leader Ibrahim Mahmoud said.

Mr Saleh will be sworn-in on Thursday and immediately "engage in wide consultations to name his Cabinet" he added.

Sudan's Constitution was amended in December to create the post of the prime minister at the end of a year-long national dialogue in which opposition parties had demand it be reinstated as a measure to check the president's powers.

A former army general and long-time ally of President Bashir, Mr Saleh was part of the coup that brought the Sudanese leader into power nearly three decades ago.

Mr Saleh, 68, has been part of Sudan's Cabinet since holding ministerial positions such as defence and interior. He has also been the chief of the National Security and Intelligence Service and a presidential advisor on security.

He was appointed to the post of first vice president in 2013.

Sudan

