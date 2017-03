The pilot of a microlight aircraft was killed in a crash in the Suikerbosrand Nature Reserve near Meyerton on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

"The fire department was called after a loud explosion was heard around 08:00," ER24 spokesperson Annine Dormehl said.

"Unfortunately nothing could be done to save the man as ER24 paramedics found the pilot of the light aircraft had burnt to death."

Local authorities were on the scene to investigate what had happened.

