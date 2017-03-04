South Africa: ANC Tshwane Chair Booed At Party Meeting - Sources

The Tshwane ANC chairperson and the city's former mayor, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, was apparently booed and barred from addressing members at a meeting between leaders in the province and branches in his region.

In what some have dubbed a "political Dineo", after the recent cyclone, Mpumalanga and Limpopo branch leaders from Hamanskraal, Mamelodi, and some from Ramokgopa's home town of Attridgeville, prevented him from addressing an ANC meeting on Monday evening.

Provincial executive committee deployees, including ANC Gauteng chairperson Paul Mashatile and secretary Hope Papo met with the regional executive committee in Tshwane ahead of a series of conferences taking place in the lead-up to the ANC's 54 th national elective conference in December.

Both provincial and regional leaders also addressed chairs and secretaries of the different branches in the region.

News24 understands that when the former mayor, also known as "Sputla", attempted to address members, he was booed and refused a chance to speak.

"It was a tense stand-off," a regional leader, who was at the meeting but refused to be named, told News24.

He said the branches blamed Ramokgopa for the ANC losing control of the city.

The ANC lost control of the Tshwane at the 2016 municipal elections, with the DA taking control with the help of the EFF and other smaller parties.

Hostile reception

Another insider told News24 while Ramokgopa received a hostile reception, Mashatile was embraced by the branch leaders, with many singing songs about leadership before and after his address.

A battle between Ramokgopa and his deputy Mapiti Matsena resulted in the party introducing Thoko Didiza as a compromise candidate during the local government polls.

The decision resulted in violent protests across townships in the city's capital.

According to several sources, the two have made up, with the former mayor hoping to assist his deputy in taking over his role in exchange for support when he vies for a provincial and national post at a later stage.

A former regional leader said Ramokgopa had failed to call constitutionally-mandated meetings in the region because he knew his head was on the chopping block.

"To be honest with you, as ANC members we know the party has lost Tshwane because you, the media say it. Sputla has never called a regional executive committee to discuss such with branches," said a former leader in Tshwane, who did not want to be named.

He said the last time Ramokgopa was at an ANC meeting in his own region was when ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize was in Tshwane.

He went to the meeting on Monday because the provincial chair was there and expects to be heard, said the source.

ANC spokesperson in the region Teboho Joala refused to confirm or deny if Ramokgopa was booed and refused a chance to address those at the Ouraadsaal meeting.

"The meeting was called by provincial office bearers. The chair of the province addressed the meeting and the business of the day was concluded," he told News24.

"If you want to know anything else, please call province as this was its gathering," he added.

Gauteng ANC's Motaletale Modiba confirmed the Monday evening meeting, but refused to give details of what transpired during the session.

"Its part of ongoing meetings the provincial leaders are having with regions. As you know, this is the year of regional general conferences, the policy conference, a lot of things [are] happening in the ANC calendar," he told News24.

He said this was part of the leadership's preparation ahead of the conferences.

"As far as what transpired in the meeting, I cannot divulge that information as it was a closed ANC meeting," he said.

Another source said he wasn't surprised Ramokgop was booed.

"This is just typical regional politics, it's just tensions around the possible change of leadership in the region," he said.

The ANC is Tshwane is expected to hold a regional congress before the end of April.

Attempts to get in touch with Ramokgopa were unsuccessful.

Source: <b>News24</b>