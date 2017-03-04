Kenya: Samsung Ushers in a New Era in Home Entertainment With QLED TV

Cape Town — Samsung Electronics has launched its new QLED Q9, Q8, and Q7 TV series with the conviction that this latest range of TVs will create an entirely new era in home entertainment.

The technology advanced TVs were unveiled during the Samsung Africa Forum held in Cape Town last week, when several other new products were showcased.

"With the advent of QLED TV, Samsung will provide the most true-to-life on screen images after successfully solving past inconsistencies in the viewing experience and pain points noted by consumers. While we are redefining the fundamental value of TV with this range, we have also placed a strong focus on ensuring that there will be models available to suit the pockets of our emerging market customers," said Chaun Reddiar, Regional Product Manager: TV/AV.

With picture quality remaining a top priority for consumers around the world, especially as the average TV size continues to increase, Samsung's 2017 QLED TVs represent yet another leap forward. The new line-up offers dramatically improved colour performance. Displaying DCI-P3 colour space accurately, QLED TVs are capable of reproducing 100% colour volume - another world first for Samsung. This means that the devices can express all colours at any brightness level, with even the subtlest of differences visible at the QLED's peak luminance - between 1,500 and 2,000 nits.

Colour volume represents colour that can be expressed at varying levels of brightness. For example, a leaf can be perceived to have many different shades, ranging from yellowish-green to turquoise, depending on the brightness of the light. Samsung's QLED TV displays are able to capture these subtle differences in colour pertaining to brightness.

"This breakthrough is a result of Samsung's switch to a new metal Quantum Dot material, making it possible for the TV to express a significantly improved range of colour, with much greater detail compared to conventional TVs," Reddiar explains.

The new Quantum dots allow Samsung QLED TV to express deep blacks and rich detail regardless of how light or dark the on screen scene is, or whether the content is played in a brightly lit or darkened room. With its metal alloy Quantum Dot technology, the room no longer needs to be darkened to boost colour performance; which remains regardless of how wide the viewing angle may be.

Samsung's Q7 range varies in price from R32 800 for the 55-inch 4K flat panel QLED TV, to R78 800 for the 75-inch version. Its Q8 range of curved panel 4K models are available from R46 000 for the 55-inch model to R59 000 for the 65-inch TV. The prices for the Q9 range are still to be announced.