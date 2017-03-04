Kenya: Mutua Takes His Chap Chap Campaigns to Meru

Embu — Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Dr Alfred Mutua began his two day popularisation tour of Embu County Saturday where he condemned the emerging culture of political intolerance.

Mutua met aspirants who will run on the MCC party ticket and engaged supporters in rallies and town hall meetings.

He said that politicians were free to traverse any part of the country freely to seek for votes without their rallies or meetings being disrupted.

"We will conduct peaceful campaigns, "he said.

Mutua said politicians zoning parts of the country as their strongholds were likely to cause chaos ahead of the August polls.

"Zoning is a recipe for chaos and must be stemmed, "said Mutua.

Addressing over 500 delegates from Manyatta constituency at the Isaack Walton hotel in Embu, Mutua said zoning of regions undermined the ability of voters to make informed choices.

"I am also urging the National Cohesion and Integration Commission to take action on politicians perpetuating the culture of intolerance through zoning," said Mutua.

Mutua was accompanied by Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti who is eyeing the Governor's seat on an MCC party ticket and his running mate Emilio Kathuri.

Other leaders present included Meru county governor aspirant Kilemi Mwiria, Mbeere North MP Charles Njangagua and Embu deputy governor Dorothy Nditi.

Nditi will vie for the Embu County women representative seat on an MCC party ticket.

Kivuti and Mwiria said they were confident of clinching the Governor's seats adding that MCC was a party that offered transformative leadership.

"I chose the party because of its ideology and the development track record of its party leader," said Kivuti.

Mutua also opened the party's Embu office and addressed rallies in Embu, Manyatta, Kianjokoma, Kathangari and Runyenjes towns.

Mutua said MCC supported President Uhuru Kenyatta re-election adding that it will not field a presidential candidate.

He said President Kenyatta's government had achieved a lot of development which was visible across the country.

He however said the party will field candidates across the country vying for the other elective seats.

Tomorrow, Sunday, Mutua will attend a Church service at the ACK Kanyuambora, and later hold rallies and leaders meetings in Ishiara, Siakago, Kiritiri and Gategi towns.

Mutua said his government was committed to improving the lives of the people of Machakos through tangible development.

He said the projects were visible in the roads, health, education, water, recreation, energy, security among other key sectors.