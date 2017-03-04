4 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Suspects Arrested in Security Sweep

A Somali Official says several suspected Al shabaab members were detained during a security operations carried out in parts of Gedo region on Saturday.

Speaking with Radio Shabelle, Col Farah Abdi said Somali soldiers carried out the operation in rural areas located on the outskirts of Garbaharey distrct to hunt down Al-Shabaab suspects.

"The detained Al shabaab suspects were planning attacks on SNA bases in the region, but our intelligence helped us arrest them before they could do anything against us," Abdi said.

He said the forces will launch an offensive to root out Al shabaab from the entire region, to give aid agencies access to deliver assistance to the people affected by the biting drought.

Al-Shbaab has been fighting against the Somali government for years, staging frequent attacks in the country over the past few month, as a new President takes the power.

