4 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Grenade Attack At a Court House in Bosaso Injures 5

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least five people were wounded after unknown assailants hurled a hand grenade at the district court in the port town of Bosaso, the commercial hub of Puntland state on Saturday.

According to Aden Hajji Abdinur, the chairman of the 1st degree court of Bosaso has confirmed to Radio Shabelle that the blast happened at the gate of the court house.

The wounded are said to be civilians and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the medical officials. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Bosaso, Puntland's commercial town has witnessed a wave of deadly attacks targeted government officials, army and police stations over the past few months.

Somalia

IOM Launches Emergency Appeal Amid Famine Warning

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is appealing for $24.6 million to provide life-saving assistance to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.