Somalia: Grenade Attack At a Court House in Bosaso Injures 5

At least five people were wounded after unknown assailants hurled a hand grenade at the district court in the port town of Bosaso, the commercial hub of Puntland state on Saturday.

According to Aden Hajji Abdinur, the chairman of the 1st degree court of Bosaso has confirmed to Radio Shabelle that the blast happened at the gate of the court house.

The wounded are said to be civilians and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the medical officials. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Bosaso, Puntland's commercial town has witnessed a wave of deadly attacks targeted government officials, army and police stations over the past few months.