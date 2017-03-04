4 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Former President Sworn-in a Member of Parliament

Tagged:

Related Topics

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, former Somali President has been sworn-in a constitutional member of the country's Federal Parliament on Saturday, March 4.

The speaker of the Parliament Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari who chaired Saturday's session said HE Hassan Sheikh has a constitutional rights to become a forever Lawmaker.

Nohamued who has been in power 4 years from September 2012 to 2016, has competed for second term in office last Month's presidential election.

During his tenure, Mr Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has accomplished to restore the country's foreign relations, re-establish the National Army and implement the federal system.

Somalia

IOM Launches Emergency Appeal Amid Famine Warning

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is appealing for $24.6 million to provide life-saving assistance to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.