Somalia: Former President Sworn-in a Member of Parliament

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, former Somali President has been sworn-in a constitutional member of the country's Federal Parliament on Saturday, March 4.

The speaker of the Parliament Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari who chaired Saturday's session said HE Hassan Sheikh has a constitutional rights to become a forever Lawmaker.

Nohamued who has been in power 4 years from September 2012 to 2016, has competed for second term in office last Month's presidential election.

During his tenure, Mr Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has accomplished to restore the country's foreign relations, re-establish the National Army and implement the federal system.